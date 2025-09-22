Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that a second post-mortem of popular singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted on Tuesday before his last rites.

Sarma said the decision was taken following demands from fans and followers of the late singer, many of whom have voiced suspicions of a conspiracy behind his sudden death in Singapore last week while swimming in the sea.

“The autopsy was already conducted in Singapore, and I believe it was done impartially since the authorities there have no bias either towards Zubeen Garg or Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, as people in large numbers have sought another round of examination, we have decided to go ahead with it,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the state government had sought consent from Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, before moving ahead with the procedure.

“I asked Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to get in touch with Garima Garg. She conveyed that the government has the full right to take a call on the second post-mortem, following which we decided to conduct it tomorrow morning at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital,” Sarma added.

Doctors from AIIMS will also be part of the medical team carrying out the autopsy, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will take around 90 minutes. After the examination, Garg’s mortal remains will be taken to the Sarusajai Sports Complex, from where his final journey will begin.

The Chief Minister said that due to the post-mortem, Tuesday’s earlier programme schedule has been revised.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said that the funeral procession of music icon Zubeen Garg will be kept simple and dignified, with only a limited number of vehicles accompanying the ambulance carrying his mortal remains.

“Along with the ambulance, a small bus with his wife, close relatives and friends will travel. No other vehicles will be part of the procession. Just as we brought him from the airport, the journey to the cremation ground will also be conducted smoothly,” he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said that on reaching the cremation site, the mortal remains will be escorted by pallbearers from the Assam Police from the highway to the venue. A guard of honour and a gun salute will be accorded before the priest performs the final rites in accordance with the family’s wishes.

“His family members are in touch with the priest, and once they arrive, the rituals will be conducted as they decide. We will abide by their directions,” Sarma added.

To ensure order during the final farewell, the government has announced strict security and traffic restrictions.

The Chief Minister said that no vehicles will be permitted to enter from the Jagiroad side on the day of the funeral, though those heading towards Meghalaya will be allowed passage. Traffic from the Jorabat side will also be restricted for four to five hours to facilitate a smooth and dignified ceremony.

The government has already announced state mourning up to Tuesday for the passing away of the music maestro. The mortal remains of Assam’s most loved singer, Zubeen Garg, reached his hometown on Sunday morning, triggering an outpouring of grief as thousands lined the streets to catch a last glimpse of their icon.

