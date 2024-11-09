Bhubaneswar: Secundrabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed today near Nalpur Railway Station of the South Eastern Railway division in West Bengal.

However, no casualties have been reported so far, informed CPRO South-Eastern Railway.

According to reports, three coaches including one parcel van of 22850 Secundrabad-Shalimar SF Express derailed at around 5.31 AM near Nalpur Station.

The incident occurred while the train was changing its track from the middle line to the down line, said Om Prakash Charan, CPRO, South-Eastern Railway.

The railway authorities have arranged 10 buses for passengers for their onward journey.

Due to the derailment, the railway services on that particular route were hampered to a great extent in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The railway sources said that the express train was running at around 40 kmph speed when the derailment took place.

“Fortunately, the train's speed was low at the time when the derailment took place at around 5.31 a.m. Senior officials of the South Eastern Railways rushed to the spot on getting the information of the derailment,” confirmed a railways official.

An accident relief train from Santragachi station and a medical relief train from Kharagpur station were rushed to the spot for assistance. An investigation has started to ascertain the reason behind the derailment.