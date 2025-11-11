Raipur/Bijapur: Six Maoists were neutralised in a gun battle with security forces in the dense forests of Bijapur district's National Park area on Tuesday, marking a significant blow to the dwindling insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police officials said.

The encounter, which erupted around 10 a.m., continues with intermittent exchanges of fire as joint teams of the District Reserve Guard from Bijapur and Dantewada, along with the Special Task Force, maintain relentless pressure on the remaining insurgents.

The operation was launched based on precise intelligence inputs indicating a strong Maoist presence in the core forest zone.

A coordinated team, comprising DRG personnel from both districts and STF operatives, advanced into the area early in the morning, navigating treacherous terrain under dense canopy cover, said the officials.

As the forces closed in, Maoist sentries opened fire, triggering a fierce and prolonged gun battle that extended into the late afternoon.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed that the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site so far, along with a substantial haul of weapons and explosives.

Large haul of arms, ammunitions recovered

The recovered arsenal includes INSAS rifles, Sten guns, .303 rifles, ammunition, detonators, and other Maoist paraphernalia, including uniforms, literature, and communication devices.

The seized materials are being catalogued and examined to trace supply chains and identify the cadres involved.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P hailed the operation as a decisive advance in the ongoing campaign against left-wing extremism.

He described the Maoist organisation as leaderless, directionless, and demoralised, now confined to a few shrinking pockets in the Abujhmad forests.

"This action demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the growing dominance of security forces in erstwhile Maoist strongholds," he stated.

He further revealed that additional reinforcements from DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, Central Reserve Police Force, and Chhattisgarh Armed Force have been rushed to adjacent areas to create a multi-layered cordon and prevent any surviving Maoists from escaping into neighbouring districts.