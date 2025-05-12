Jammu/Srinagar: There was no report of any drone incursion or cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir during the night intervening May 11 and 12 as people rose to a peaceful morning on Monday, but the security forces maintained the vigil.

An Indian Army statement said, “The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.”

The situation in the border districts of Jammu division remained calm through the night, with no reports of drone activity, firing or shelling, officials said.

Even as the army and the security forces did not lower their guard and continued to remain on high alert on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) throughout the union territory, no drone incursion or cross-border firing/shelling was reported from Uri, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Bandipora districts during the night.

Security forces continue to remain on alert across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire on Saturday, even after the two countries announced cessation of hostilities on land, air and sea.

Police have advised hundreds of residents of the border along the LoC and the IB not to hurry back to their homes, as a lot of unexploded shells in these areas need to be defused before the areas are declared safe for the civilians.

A preliminary estimate indicates that over 200 residential houses and shops have been destroyed along the LoC and the IB by Pakistan mortar shelling.

Authorities have announced that all exams have been postponed till May 14 by Kashmir University, while a fresh exam schedule will be announced later.

A decision on the opening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be taken later in the day.

All scheduled Hajj flights from J&K to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled till May 14.

(IANS)