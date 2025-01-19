New Delhi: Senior IPS officer GP Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He is serving as DGP of the Assam Police.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave its approval to a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre 1991 batch IPS officer as CRPF DG.

Per a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Singh has been appointed in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Singh will serve as the CRPF DG for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the notification added.