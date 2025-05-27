Panchkula: Seven members of a family were found dead in a car near a house in Sector 27 of Haryana's Panchkula. The family had allegedly consumed poison in what the police suspect to be a case of collective suicide driven by financial distress.

According to police officials, the deceased family hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand and had travelled to Panchkula to attend a spiritual event at Bageshwar Dham. The deceased include 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, his parents, his wife, and their three children -- two daughters and a son. Initial reports indicate that the tragic event occurred on Sunday while the family was returning to Dehradun after the conclusion of the five-day Hanuman Katha at the spiritual centre.

While searching for a hotel near Sector 27, Praveen Mittal allegedly took the drastic step, consuming poison along with his entire family, sources said. Locals in the vicinity were the first to notice the family inside a parked vehicle, appearing unwell and struggling. Alarmed by the scene, they immediately informed the police. Responding to the call, the police arrived at the location and forcibly opened the car doors in an attempt to rescue the unconscious family members.

The victims were rushed to both a private and a civil hospital in the area, but medical personnel declared all seven individuals dead upon arrival. Following the incident, the bodies were moved to a private hospital in Panchkula for post-mortem examinations. Speaking to the media, DCP Himadri Kaushik said, "Upon initial probe, it seemed like a case of suicide. However, the investigation is underway. Our forensic team has reached the spot.

They are collecting all the evidence from the crime scene and will analyse it scientifically." According to the sources, a suicide note was also found inside the car. The note, reportedly written by the head of the family, cited overwhelming financial debt and pressure as the main reasons for the tragic decision. Forensic experts are currently examining the note and other material recovered from the scene to verify its authenticity and context.

"The entire matter is under investigation by the forensic team," said DCP Law and Order Amit Dahiya, who, along with DCP Himadri Kaushik, reached the spot after receiving news of the incident. Sources revealed that Praveen Mittal and his family had been struggling with heavy debts for some time, which may have driven them to this extreme act. Authorities are now working to confirm all details surrounding the incident and are also contacting extended family members to assist with the investigation and last rites. The police have registered the case, and the investigations are underway.

(IANS)