Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court looking into the sex video scandal involving the former JD-S MP and grandson of ex-prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, said on Thursday that the law cannot be bent just because the matter pertains to Prajwal Revanna.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the statement while hearing the petition by Prajwal for production of documents and electronic evidence collected by the investigators from his driver's personal mobile phone.

"No breach of privacy of other women should be done. Forget about others. The victims' images are here, they are obscene to the core. Just because it is Prajwal Revanna, the law cannot be changed,” the bench remarked orally.

Prajwal Revanna had sought entire data from the mobile phone. The court stated that it can only allow inspection of images, and it can't permit inspection of data related to other women.

The counsel for Prajwal Revanna submitted that the phone was thoroughly examined by the investigators. "Every investigating officer has examined the material. The electronic evidence and records should be treated as evidence. The prosecution objected to the demand for the entire data."

However, the bench stated that if the petitioner wants data concerning other women, it can’t be provided.

"In cases pertaining to the privacy of the victim, the court can only arrange for inspection. Any means of inspection could be provided, but it can’t be provided to you in the form of pen drive," the court said.

The court further observed that barring the case in which petition has been filed, Prajwal cannot ask for data of other women. Everything is obscene here and there is a limit to obscenity. The court can’t provide data of other women. “You are trying to pull the clock back,” the bench stated.

The petitioner’s counsel maintained that it will cause serious prejudice on him and he should be allowed to inspect the device.

The court further stated orally that copies will be provided protecting the identity of the women and disposed Prajwal's petition in this regard.

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her), 354 (C) (act of watching or capturing a woman’s image while she is engaging in a private act), 376 (2) (N) (aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants in charge, repeatedly raping same woman), 376 (2) (K) (being in position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the IT Act.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual assault videos case involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs.

The charge sheet had mentioned that the victim was raped at gunpoint. The video was made of the rape incident and the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted, threatening her of making her videos public.

It is also mentioned that the victim had not dared to lodge a complaint out of fear.

