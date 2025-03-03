Bhubaneswar: A day after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s controversial remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, TMC MP Saugata Roy today said the player shouldn’t be in the team.

Reacting to Shama Mohamed’s remarks, Roy said, "I heard that Rohit Sharma's performance has been quite poor. He scored one century, but other than that, he gets out after scoring 2, 3, 4, or 5 runs. He shouldn’t be in the team. India wins because the other players play well, but the captain doesn’t contribute much."

Notably, Shama Mohamed took to X and labelled Rohit Sharma a ‘fat sportsman’. “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” she wrote in a post on X. Getting cornered from all quarters, Shama Mohamed deleted her social media posts on the cricket captain.

She defended her remarks saying that it was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson.

"It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy," she said.

As the issue snowballed into a big controversy, the BJP also waded into the row and called out the Congress party over obnoxious remarks on Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hurled shame at the Congress for fat-shaming one of the most successful cricketers of the country and also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

"Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," said Bhandari, in response to Mohamed’s comments.

"It's an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress's criticism," he further said.

(With IANS inputs)