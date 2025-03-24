Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show and vandalised it after he mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, referring to him as a "traitor." The controversy erupted following the viral circulation of a video in which Kamra performed a satirical song targeting Shinde, triggering outrage among members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Enraged party workers reached the venue, located in Mumbai's Khar area, ransacked the place, and defaced the hotel's nameplate by spraying black ink on it. The Mumbai Police confirmed that Shiv Sena leader Rrahul Kanal, along with more than 20 others, has been booked by Khar Police for vandalism during the protest. Additionally, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed a case at MIDC Police Station in Mumbai under sections 353(1)(b), 353(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kamra.

The controversy began when Kamra uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel featuring a performance in which he used a modified version of a song from the Bollywood film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', replacing the lyrics to take a dig at Eknath Shinde. The segment, in which Kamra sang, "Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," was met with cheers from the audience but infuriated the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Reacting to the video, Shiv Sena leader Rrahul Kanal filed a complaint at Khar Police Station, alleging that Kamra's remarks were derogatory and offensive towards the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

The complaint mentioned that the comedian's act was performed at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West and directly targeted Shinde in an attempt to insult him. Following the circulation of the video, Shiv Sena workers gathered at the venue of Kamra's performance and vandalised property in protest. The party has also demanded Kamra's arrest, arguing that his remarks were highly disrespectful and warranted legal action. The political slugfest escalated further as Shiv Sena's Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske lashed out at Kamra, warning him of severe consequences. Mhaske launched a scathing attack on Kamra, calling him a "contract comedian" who was allegedly paid by Uddhav Thackeray to target Eknath Shinde.

He further warned that Kamra would face repercussions for his remarks, stating, "He should not have stepped on the tail of a snake. Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences." Mhaske went on to threaten that Shiv Sena workers would make it difficult for Kamra to move freely across the country. Targeting Thackeray, Mhaske said that the Uddhav-led faction had no real political backing and was now relying on figures like Kamra to attack its rivals. He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for sharing the video online. In a post on social media platform X, Raut defended Kamra, calling him a well-known writer and stand-up comedian, and accused the Shinde faction of trying to suppress dissent through intimidation. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post, calling the latter a "weak home minister" for failing to prevent such incidents.

As the controversy raged on, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel vowed to take legal action against Kamra, stating that he would ensure the comedian apologises. Patel, who filed a case against Kamra at MIDC Police Station, warned that the stand-up artist would soon be "shown his place." Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora also slammed Kamra, calling his remarks classist and dismissive of Shinde's journey from being an auto driver to leading one of India's largest states. He accused Kamra of being part of an elite ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for democracy and meritocracy while belittling self-made leaders. Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde also condemned Kamra's remarks, asserting that the comedian would soon face "Shiv Sena treatment."

Hegde added that party workers were deeply angered by the comments made against their leader and that such insults would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, Hegde also demanded Kamra's immediate arrest, calling for strict legal action against him. He stated that Kamra had a history of making derogatory comments about political figures and recalled that he had previously faced a six-month ban from flying with an airline for similar behaviour. Hegde warned that Kamra would soon receive a "befitting reply" from Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks on Eknath Shinde.

