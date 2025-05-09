Jammu: Jammu city plunged into darkness late Friday evening after a series of blasts were heard across the region, prompting authorities to sound emergency alarms and urge citizens to stay indoors.

The incident has occurred amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, following India’s targeted drone strikes under Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which destroyed multiple terror hideouts across Pakistan and PoK.

Officials confirmed that the blasts were likely the result of cross-border shelling by Pakistan, a retaliatory move that has raised tensions along the border and sent shockwaves through civilian areas in Jammu.

As panic spread, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to the social media platform X to confirm the situation and issue an urgent advisory to residents.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Abdullah posted on X.

He also shared a haunting image of Jammu city engulfed in darkness, with a caption that quickly went viral:

"Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

In a direct appeal to the public, the Chief Minister called for calm and vigilance:

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories, and we will get through this together."

On Friday, CM Omar Abdullah drove to Jammu city after Thursday's failed missile and drone strikes by Pakistan.

He enquired about the well-being of the injured being treated at the government medical college hospital.

The CM also went to the camps to find out about the relief being provided to people moved out of the vulnerable areas. Pakistan troops have also started heavy mortar shelling in the Jammu and Samba area of the border in Jammu.

It is still being ascertained whether the loud blasts heard in Jammu city are due to the enemy’s artillery fire or due to drones sent from across the border.

The Army said drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and in Pathankot in Punjab. The army also said the air defence operation has been started, and the drones are now being engaged.

Warming sirens were also heard in Srinagar city.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed across Jammu, and multiple checkpoints have been reinforced. The district administration has activated emergency protocols, and drone surveillance is reportedly underway to assess threats and damage.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the psychological impact of the blackout and repeated explosions has been significant. Markets shut early, and public transport came to a halt as fear and uncertainty gripped the city.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to hold a press briefing later tonight.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with soldiers at Baramulla. He paid a visit to frontline soldiers in the Baramulla and Uri sectors.

The Lieutenant Governor, who addressed and interacted with the soldiers stationed near the LoC, asked them: "How is the Josh?" His question met with an energetic "High, Saheb!" from the troops, echoing the mood of soldiers' readiness to destroy the enemy.

The Lieutenant Governor said that our Soldiers have just one dream and one resolve-- to destroy the enemy Pakistan and its capability and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“I am seeing determination in your eyes, and I want to tell the people across the country that they are in safe hands. The entire nation is drawing inspiration from your valour. May Prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has vowed to neutralise terrorists, and my message is clear -- if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down.

“I want to tell the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that peace is the foundation of prosperity and our men in uniform will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir and Bharat are peaceful and prosperous,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the nation has always been proud of the armed forces, and whenever the country faced any crisis, our soldiers have boosted the pride of Mother India by making the supreme sacrifice.

"Your history is full of valour and courage. India always advocated for peace. After a brutal massacre of our citizens at Pahalgam, the main objective was to destroy the terrorist hideouts. Operation Sindoor avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror factories inside Pakistan. But the enemy is targeting our military establishment and our citizens. We are giving them a befitting reply,” the Lieutenant Governor told the soldiers.

He said that due to the courage and determination of our soldiers, Jammu and Kashmir and the country sleep peacefully.

“If someone tries to disturb our peace again and again, then they will be taught such a lesson that their next 10 generations will remember it. The entire 140 crore Indians are standing strong with our soldiers. I pray to God to give you strength so that you can once again write the saga of India's bravery,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

