Chennai: The century-old fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi has formally applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in a bid to protect its legacy, enhance credibility, and open new avenues for exports.

The application for the GI tag under the "manufactured goods" category was submitted to the Geographical Indications Registry by the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA), through advocate and IPR attorney, P. Suganthi.

Often referred to as the “fireworks capital of India,” Sivakasi, and its surrounding regions like Vemkottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Srivilliputhur, and parts of Kovilpatti, produce over 80 per cent of the country’s fireworks. The industry thrives in Sivakasi’s dry climate, which is particularly well-suited for firework manufacturing. The sector has a market value of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, growing at a rate of nearly 10 per cent annually.

"There are many illegal and unregulated units operating not just in Sivakasi, but across the country. We are the pioneers of this industry, and a GI tag will help distinguish authentic Sivakasi-made fireworks. It will also enable us to seek financial support and expand into international markets," a TANFAMA representative said.

Intellectual Property Rights attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi emphasised that a GI tag could help curb the menace of counterfeit and substandard fireworks in the market.

"A GI tag lends credibility and acts as a safeguard against duplicate products," he said.

The industry has long struggled with safety concerns, as illegal manufacturing units have contributed to frequent accidents involving fires and explosions. By securing a GI tag, the association hopes to reinforce quality control and improve safety standards.

According to the GI filing, Sivakasi-made fireworks are used beyond celebrations. They are utilised by the armed forces for training purposes, and certain airports use Sivakasi rockets to deter birds and prevent bird strikes. The history of this industry dates back to pre-Independence days, with three pioneering firms—National Fireworks (chain crackers), Kaliswari Fireworks (fire pots), and Standard Fireworks ('Lakshmi' bombs). By 1980, the number of factories had surged to 189, employing over 75,000 people. Today, the region houses more than 1,000 units. Despite its growth, the industry faces challenges, including environmental concerns and a lack of interest among the younger generation to join the family trade. Manufacturers hope that a GI tag will revitalise interest and secure the future of this iconic industry.

