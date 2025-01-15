New Delhi: In a significant development, the society and executive council of the Prime Ministers’ Museum & Library (PMML) have been reconstituted with several new names joining the institution’s society. Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Mishra, has got another five-year term as the chairperson of the organisation. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, ex-NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army General Syed Ata Hasnain, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and Vasudev Kamath from Sanskar Bharati are among the prominent new members added to the PMML society. These individuals bring diverse expertise and experience to the institution, reflecting the evolving nature of the PMML.

The key decision-making body, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as vice-president, has also expanded. The executive council, which previously had 29 members, has now increased to 34 members. This expansion comes as part of a reconstitution order issued by the Ministry of Culture, ensuring the PMML’s society and executive council will serve for the next five years unless further instructions are issued. Some notable figures who have not been reappointed to the new council include former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar; President of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Ram Bahadur Rai, and journalist Rajat Sharma. The reconstituted society, interestingly, also welcomes some key contributors to national development.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and educationist Chamu Krishna Shastry, who has played a role in formulating the National Education Policy, are among the new entrants. Archaeologists KK Mohammad, who was part of the Babri Masjid excavation team in 1976, and BR Mani, the current head of the National Museum, have also joined the society. Rizwan Kadri, a researcher known for his involvement in recent discussions surrounding the return of Nehru papers, has retained his position in the organisation's society.

This reconstitution marks a key development in the evolution of the PMML, particularly following the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) to PMML in 2023. The Narendra Modi-led government had previously proposed creating a museum dedicated to all Indian Prime Ministers, a vision realised with the opening of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in 2022. Despite political opposition, the museum and its associated library continue to play a central role in preserving and presenting the legacy of India’s leadership. The reconstitution of the PMML society and executive council signals an ongoing effort to shape the institution into a more inclusive and dynamic space for understanding India’s political history and its leaders.

