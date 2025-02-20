New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said that the senior Congress leader was admitted on Thursday morning to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

However, they said that the veteran Congress leader is doing fine. “Sonia Gandhi is likely to be discharged on Friday,” claimed sources.

Sonia Gandhi turned 78 in December last year. She has had previous hospital visits for health check-ups in recent years.

In September 2023, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after having fever-like symptoms.

Following the news of her hospitalisation, several Congress leaders and party members have expressed their concern and well wishes for her speedy recovery.

Further updates on her health are expected once she is discharged.

(IANS)