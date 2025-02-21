Bhubaneswar: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly narrowly avoided a major accident on Thursday when his car was involved in a mishap while travelling to Burdwan for an event. The incident occurred at Dantanpur on the Durgapur Expressway.

How the Accident Happened

According to reports, a lorry suddenly overtook Ganguly’s convoy, forcing his driver to apply the brakes abruptly. This triggered a chain reaction, leading to multiple vehicles colliding. One of the vehicles behind Ganguly’s car hit his vehicle, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Ganguly’s Car Sustains Minor Damage

While Ganguly's car suffered minor damage, the incident caused a brief delay of about 10 minutes before he resumed his journey. Despite the scare, the former cricketer remained composed and continued toward Burdwan University as planned.

Ganguly’s Interaction at Burdwan University

At the event, Ganguly engaged with students and dignitaries, discussing the future of Indian cricket and sharing memorable experiences from his career. His commitment to his schedule remained unaffected by the unexpected accident.