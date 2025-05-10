New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on May 27, slightly earlier than usual. Per the IMD, its advanced statistical model predicts the monsoon onset over Kerala with a margin of error of ±4 days.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala marks its advance over the Indian mainland and serves as a key indicator of the transition from the hot, dry season to the rainy season, the IMD noted.

As the monsoon moves northward across the country, it brings much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.

Typically, the monsoon sets in over Kerala around June 1, with a standard deviation of about seven days. This year, however, it is expected a few days ahead of schedule.

For comparison, in 2024 the monsoon reached Kerala on May 30, just one day ahead of the forecasted date of May 31.

Earlier, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated many regions of Odisha are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

Per IMD standards, 87 cm is considered normal rainfall, and 105% of this figure qualifies as above normal.

He added the southwest monsoon, which spans from June to September, will bring above normal rainfall across much of the country, with the exception of certain regions. He noted Northeast India, Tamil Nadu, and Ladakh are likely to receive below normal rainfall.