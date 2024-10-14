Patna: A special train carrying passengers of the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which was involved in an accident in Tamil Nadu, reached Darbhanga safely on Monday morning. The Bagmati Express, travelling from Mysore to Darbhanga had collided with a stationary freight train near Kavaraipettai railway station in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on October 11.

There were no fatalities but eleven coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on impact, leading to parcel van in flames and some bogies getting mangled at the crash site. As the passengers arrived at Darbhanga station, they felt breathed a sigh of relief. They also recounted their harrowing experience and expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for protecting their lives. They praised the prompt assistance provided by the railways, Tamil Nadu administration, and local people, which helped them through the aftermath of the incident.

One of the injured passengers, Sunil Kumar, sharing his experience of the accident said, “At the time of the accident, we were resting after having dinner. Suddenly, there was a strong jolt and I fell from my seat and fainted. With the help of others, I was rescued. When I regained consciousness, the medical team was already treating me.” Another passenger, Rahul Kumar, described the scene outside as extremely frightening, with one bogie having climbed on top of another. He recounted, “It was not a situation worth seeing. All my belongings, including money and tickets, were lost in the accident and could not be recovered.” Kiran Devi, another passenger, recalled the moments leading up to the crash and said, “We had ordered food and were waiting when suddenly there was a loud noise in the train. Chaos broke out and people began saying the train had overturned. Our bogie separated from the track, but thankfully, nothing happened to us. By the grace of God, no one in our bogie was harmed.”

Similarly, passenger Radheshyam Jha expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal. “We have saved our lives by the grace of God. After the accident, when we exited the bogie, we did not see any loss of life or property. The railways have suffered damage, and some passengers were injured. Inside the bogie, there was confusion and panic—we didn't immediately understand what had happened.”

(IANS)