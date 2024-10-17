New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a stakeholders consultation meeting with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations (NSFs), and National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs) on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 here on Thursday. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha and representatives of Mission Olympic Cell and Sports Control Boards of Central Ministries were also present in the meeting.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will continue to engage with various stakeholders as the draft bill progresses towards finalisation, ensuring that the voices of athletes, administrators, experts, and the public are incorporated in shaping a progressive and sustainable sports governance framework for India, it said in a release. Representatives of various NSFs, NSPOs, and IOA were also in attendance. They shared their perspectives on the proposed governance reforms, athlete welfare measures, and the promotion of transparency in the administration of sports. The discussions also focused on key issues such as safeguarding athletes' rights, streamlining the functioning of sports bodies, and enhancing India's global sports standing.

The minister assured the stakeholders that their inputs would be carefully considered in refining the draft bill. He reiterated the ministry's vision to make India a global sports powerhouse by creating an environment that encourages fair play, inclusivity, and the holistic development of athletes. "The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter. The active involvement of various stakeholders and public is crucial for shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of our sports community," Mandaviya was quoted in a release. "The Draft Bill is a crucial step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, where sports thrive as a pillar of national pride and growth. "By empowering athlete-centric federations, introducing the Safe Sports Policy, and establishing an Appellate Sports Tribunal, we are building a robust framework that not only elevates our athletes but also strengthens India's position on the global sports stage," said the Minister.

The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 establishes a comprehensive framework to promote the development and welfare of sportspersons, ensure ethical governance, and provide effective dispute resolution mechanisms. The meeting aimed to gather insights, suggestions, and feedback from various stakeholders to create a law that benefits Indian sports.

(IANS)