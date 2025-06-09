Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash challenged the suspension order by the Karnataka government in connection with the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on June 4, in the court of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Bengaluru on Monday.

Vikash Kumar was serving as the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru City. He was deputed as the incharge of the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, where the stampede occurred. More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on last Thursday announced the suspension of five senior police officers.

An order in this regard stated: “On June 4, there was a stampede during the victory celebrations of RCB in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Eleven people have died and more than 50 people have been injured. A Magisterial enquiry has been ordered under Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru Urban District, Bengaluru for giving his report within 15 days.”

On examination of the way events have unfolded leading to the tragedy prima facie, it is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by the following officers - B. Dayananda, IPS, Additional Director General and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru; Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS, Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru City; Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City; C Balakrishna, Asst commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru and A. K. Girish, Police Inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station, Bengaluru, the order states.

The officers are placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order stated.

The order further underlined that: “The CEO of RCB had intimated Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City on June 3 about holding the victory parade and celebrations on June 4. However, the office of Police Commissioner failed to give written reply to the organisers, rejecting permission on the grounds of lack of time to prepare for such a huge event.”

Despite, the knowledge of these developments and expectation of huge turnout of cricket fans by the police, steps were not taken to either have the event organised systematically at the stadium or give adequate information to the public to take necessary precautions for their safety or provide additional police force for appropriate crowd management, the order noted.

Further, the above situation was not discussed with the higher ups for taking necessary guidance and advice in the matter.

As a result, the situation went out of control and brought a lot of misery, loss of precious life and embarrassment to the Government. In view of the above, the conduct of the above mentioned IPS Officers is in gross violation of AIS (Conduct) Rules and that of the ACP and PI is in gross violation of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965, the order stated.

However, the state has seen unprecedented politics over the tragedy and the Opposition has claimed that the government suspended police officers to save itself.

(IANS)