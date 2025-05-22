New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu honoured brave soldiers from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and state and Union Territory police at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Six soldiers were awarded the Kirti Chakra (including four posthumously) and 33 soldiers were honoured with the Shaurya Chakra (including seven posthumously).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others were present on the occasion. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The bravery awards were given to personnel who exhibited unparalleled courage in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. The honours also recognised military personnel who performed their duties with exemplary bravery, without concern for personal safety.

The recipients included soldiers who displayed valour in operations against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

Several notorious terrorists were killed or captured, and a large quantity of weapons was seized. Officers of the Indian Navy led anti-piracy operations that rescued hostages and led to the surrender of pirates, while also showing exceptional courage in firefighting operations on a burning oil tanker.

The honoured officers of the Indian Air Force took significant risks to ensure the safety of the public by flying aircraft into secure zones during emergencies.

Officers and soldiers of the CRPF demonstrated courage during operations in areas affected by left-wing extremism, where several Maoists were captured, and weapons were seized.

Among the recipients of the Kirti Chakra were Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, Maratha Light Infantry, Major Manjeet, Punjab Regiment, and Rifleman Ravi Kumar of Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (posthumously). Colonel Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent Himayun Bhatt of Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Naik Dilawar Khan of the National Rifles were also awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

The Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Vijay Verma of Rajput Regiment, Wing Commander Vernon Keen, Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav of the Navy, Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar, CRPF Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo, Major CVS Nikhil of Para Special Forces, Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans, and Sergeant Sanjay Dahi, among others. Posthumous Shaurya Chakra awards were presented to Major Ashish Dhonchak, Constable Pradeep Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, CRPF's Pawan Kumar, Devan C, Vijayan Kutty G from the Border Roads Organization, and Captain Deepak Singh of the Corps of Signals.

These bravery awards not only symbolise the exceptional courage of the soldiers but also pay tribute to their supreme sacrifice and commitment to the nation's security.

(IANS)