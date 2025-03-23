Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's legal representative has said that the false narrative fabricated and run on social media pertaining to her client after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was totally uncalled for.

He also said that the outcome of the investigation of the case restores faith in justice and the judiciary.

On Saturday, CBI in its closure reports said that it did not find any evidence that anyone had driven Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, and Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been given a clean chit.

Reacting to the filing of the closure report, Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "The CBI has filed a closure report in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost 4 years. We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case. The amount of false narrative in the Social Media and Electronic Media was totally uncalled for. Due to the Pandemic everyone was glued to the TV & Social Media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the Media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case."

He further mentioned, "I beseech the captains of Media to reflect upon what they did. Rhea Chakraborty to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V. Kotwal released her on bail. I salute her & her Family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted. They came to me through a close friend and Defence personnel who are close friends of mine with whom I studied in a Sainik School. Both Rhea's Family and My Team & I were hounded and threatened of danger to our life. I must say nothing deterred us from carrying out our legal duties."

The lawyer said that he is proud to have defended a Fauji Family pro-bono and that should rest with the kind of speculative narration about his fees.

"I also thank a large section of the media for having supported Me & Rhea's cause and her fight for Justice. This Country is still very Safe & Every Citizen crying for Justice has hope due to our Vibrant Judiciary," he added.

Sushant was found hanging at his flat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

(IANS)