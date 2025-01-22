Mumbai: At least 12 passengers of Pushpak Express were killed after being hit by Karnataka Express in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district this evening. Over 35 have been critically injured in the mishap.

Per reports, the passengers were outside their coaches following a fire rumour in Pushpak Express. In the meantime, Karnataka Express coming from Manmad to Bhusawal on the adjacent track hit them causing death of 12 persons on the spot. The incident occurred around 5 p.m.

Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, had come to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

Eyewitnesses say the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Jalgaon SP confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, "Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction."

Railway authorities, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, along with medical teams and local administration, have reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Senior railway officials and state government teams are coordinating the response to ensure medical attention for the injured and to investigate the incident.

A Railway Ministry official said that some passengers got off the Pushpak Express after performing ACP (Alarm Chain Pulling) and came under the Karnataka Express.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusawal, has left for the incident site.

The railway's medical team has left for the site.

The railway's senior section engineer and local administration have reached the site.

State government officials and rescue teams have also arrived at the incident site.

Further updates on casualties and the cause of the incident are awaited. (With Agency Inputs)