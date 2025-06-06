Washington: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is currently leading an all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation in the US, said that there will a "price to pay for carrying out terror attacks such as the recent one in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22", adding that India will not allow people from across the border to kill Indian citizens with impunity.

The Indian delegation led by Tharoor interacted with members of various think-tanks at the US Embassy on Thursday, which emphasised upon India's fight against terrorism and the multi-faceted India-US partnership, the Indian Embassy at the US posted on social media platform X.

Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G.M. Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

During interaction with think tanks and young professionals, Tharoor said that the delegation has received solidarity and understanding at everywhere they went.

He reiterated India's stance that "there will be a price to pay" if terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam are carried out in India.

He said, "And I'm very pleased to say that everywhere we went and I could say this quite confidently without exception, we have received both of what we sought. We have received understanding and we have received solidarity. And these two things are really what we came for. We will continue to meet others during the remaining time today and tomorrow. I want to stress one thing, and then I'll be very happy to open it up for discussions, and that thing is quite simply that this is not something we would really have wanted to spend our time on."

"We are a country focused on growth and development. Our focus has entirely been on the economic advances that are so essential to pull a few the few people who remain below the poverty line in our country out below that and to take the rest into the developed India of our dreams. But, sadly, when this kind of thing is done to us, and for very cynical motives, which I think are pretty apparent so I won't spell them out, it was necessary for us to show that we will not allow people to cross the border and kill our citizens with impunity. That for terror strikes like this, which show all the hallmarks of meticulous planning and military style execution, that there will be a price to pay. And that was very strongly the message that we sent."

Earlier, Tharoor-led Indian delegation met with US Vice-President J.D. Vance in the US and had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.

"Excellent meeting with Vice-President J.D. Vance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds," Tharoor said in another post on X.

"Held a meeting with US Vice-President J.D. Vance today in Washington DC along with members of the All-Party Delegation to the Americas today. During his recent visit to India, VP Vance also witnessed first hand the brutality of Pakistan-backed attacks on innocent civilians, underscoring the urgency of global efforts to put a stop to Pakistani terror. Engaged in discussions on critical issues ranging from India's strong counterterrorism efforts under PM Narendra Modi to enhancing technological cooperation between Bharat and the US," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said in a post on X.

"Yesterday, a wonderfully positive meeting with the #IndiaCaucus leadership. US Congressman Andy Barr, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Republican); Congressman Rich McCormick, co-Chair of India Caucus (Republican), Representative Ro Khanna, co-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat); and Representative Mark Veasey, co-vice-Chair of India Caucus (Democrat). Excellent discussions with the Congressional India Caucus today! Our delegation deeply appreciates their strong bipartisan support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Productive talks on shared priorities & advancing mutual interests. It's inspiring to see such strong bipartisan consensus on the importance of the India-US relationship. We look forward to building on this positive momentum!" Congress MP Tharoor said on Thursday on X

"Our public engagement at the Willard hotel was an outstanding success. With over 350 people showing up for the event, it gave us an opportunity to speak with the Indian Diaspora, which had featured in every meeting this morning on the Capitol Hill. As others had addressed Operation Sindoor in some detail, I focused on the opportunity for economic and geopolitical alignment between the two nations with the Diaspora as catalysts. I also exhorted the Diaspora to take part in Viksit Bharat that will give them and their children a connection to India, so essential to our relationship," BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi wrote in a post on X.

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil.

The diplomatic effort is part of India's broader global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(IANS)