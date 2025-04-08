Jaipur: In a hit-and-run case, a high-speed SUV driven by a drunk factory owner created chaos on the roads in Jaipur, killing three people and injuring six others. The vehicle sped uncontrollably for seven kilometers through a crowded area of the city, causing significant destruction. The out-of-control SUV struck nine pedestrians and cyclists, resulting in three fatalities, including a woman. Six others sustained serious injuries.

The tragic incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Monday. According to police reports, the first information came in about a high-speed car colliding with vehicles on MI Road. The vehicle then proceeded into the narrow streets of the city. The most damage occurred in the Nahargarh police station area. About a kilometre from there, the car got stuck in the narrow streets, and with the help of locals, the police were able to apprehend the driver. The driver was identified as 62-year-old Usman Khan. Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the accused driver, Khan, caused the most destruction within a 500-metre stretch.

He first hit a scooter near Santosh Mata Mandir in the Nahargarh police station area, then fled after running over pedestrians who had fallen onto the road. The driver also collided with vehicles parked outside the police station. The victims included Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), and Monesh Soni (28), who were seriously injured. Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), a resident of Manbag Khor Sharda Colony, was also injured in the accident. Meanwhile, Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Zebunnisha (50), Anshika (24), and Awadhesh Pareek (37) were rushed to the hospital, where Mamta Kanwar and Awadhesh Pareek were declared dead. Tragically, Virendra Singh succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The condition of the seven injured individuals hit by the car on Nahargarh Road remains critical, and they are being treated in the trauma ward at Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS). The accused, Usman Khan, underwent a medical examination late at night, which confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated. Khan, a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, owns a factory that makes iron beds in Vishwakarma Industrial Area. The family of the deceased woman, Mamta Kanwar, has filed an FIR against him. In the wake of this incident, residents are furious, and police from four stations have been deployed around Nahargarh Road and the surrounding areas to maintain order.

