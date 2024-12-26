As we bid farewell to 2024, it’s time to reflect on the events, milestones, and moments that shaped the year. From groundbreaking advancements in technology and science to shifts in global politics and society, 2024 has been a year of transformation, resilience, and new beginnings. It brought with it triumphs worth celebrating, challenges that tested humanity’s resolve, and lessons that will guide us into the future.

This year saw a growing emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity across the world. Communities rallied together in the face of adversity, finding strength in unity and purpose. Amid war in Middle East, Ukraine, the year 2024 offered opportunities for growth, change, and a renewed focus on well-being.

Here's a look at key events happened in India and across the world in the year 2024:

India

On January 1, 2024, ISRO successfully launched its first X-Ray polarimeter satellite XPoSat to study the polarization of intense X-Ray and cosmic sources like Black holes, Neutron stars, and Magnetars in space. The satellite carries two main payloads, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). While POLIX observes about 40 bright astronomical sources, XSPECT studies the electromagnetic spectrum generated by different matter.

India achived another milestone in space science on January 6 when ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first solar mission, successfully entered its final orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth.

On 12th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the longest bridge in India, that connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

It was the auspicious moment for millions of Hindus across the world to witness divine consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya, His birthplace, after 500 years of struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the majestic under construction temple despite opposition from leaders of rival parties and several Hindu seers.

On January 31, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

On February 7, The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill 2024, becoming the first state in India to enforce the law.

Legendary Indian ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26. The Padma Shri awardee died due to a prolonged illness. He was 72.

On March 11, Indian government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which enables persecuted minority communities from select religions (including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis) from India's neighboring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to acquire Indian citizenship.

On March 16 March, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the general elections 2024. The elections were held from April 19 till June 1 in 7 phases.

On March 21, ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On April 16, as many as 29 Maoists were killed and 3 security personnel were injured during a police raid in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

On April 19, first of the seven phases of general elections was held. The election to Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Sikkim Legislative Assembly was conducted on the same day.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The security forces killed 12 Maoists in Chhattisgarh on May 10.

The election to Odisha Legislative Assembly as well as Lok Sabha was held from May 13 till June 1. The election to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was also held on May 13.

At least 17 people were killed and 74 others were injured after an illegal hoarding collapsed onto a gas station during a storm in the Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai on May 13.

On May 31, Prajwal Revanna, Member of Parliament from Karnataka representing the Janata Dal (Secular), was arrested in Bengaluru over sexual assault charges.

On June 4, the results were declared for the 2024 general election and assembly elections.

On June 9, BJP leader Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister of India.

After BJP retained power for 3rd consecutive term at the Centre, controversy erupted over discrepancies including anomalous results and alleged leakage of question papers during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) in June.

On June 17, at least 15 passengers were killed and 60 were injured after a goods train collided with the Kanchenjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri station in Darjeeling District, West Bengal.

On July 1, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and two other laws passed in 2023 came into effect replacing the Indian Penal Code and related laws enacted during the British colonial era.

On July 2, at least 123 people died in a stampede at a religious event at Rati Bhanpur village within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.

On July 30, at least 231 people were killed, 397 injured and 118 went missing following deadly landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala.

On 9 August, the rape and murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata sparked outrage and nationwide protests.

On September 15, Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi. He officially resigned from the post on September 17. AAP leader Atishi Marlena succeeded him as the Delhi CM.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election was held between September 18 and October 6. An alliance between the Congress party and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won 48 of 90 seats.

Religious sentiments of millions of Hindus were hurt on September 19 after a laboratory test revealed use of beef and other animal fats in making of Tirupati laddu offered at the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On September 24, the first case of mpox was confirmed in India in a 38-year old patient in Malappuram District, Kerala who had travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

On October 5, more than 36 Maoists were killed in an operation carried out by District Reserve Guards and Special Task Force in the Abujhmarh forest area in Chhattisgarh.

Titan of Indian industry and philanthropist Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata passed away on October 9.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang was suspected behind the incident.

On October 25, Cyclone Dana hit Odisha causing much devastation in coastal districts.

The first private military aircraft manufacturing facility in India was inaugurated on October 28 in Vadodara as part of a joint venture between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance won a majority in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly election in November.

Landslide victory for BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on November 20.

Four people were killed on November 24 following a clashe over a survey on a mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

On November 30, Cyclone Fengal made a landfall in Tamil Nadu.

Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 11.

On December 13, South actor Allu Arjun was arrested on charges involving the death of a woman at a stampede during promotion of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Hyderabad.

India lost its renowned Tabla player, composer, percussionist and music producer Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain on December 15.

International events:

The year 2024 has been marked by the persistence of major armed conflicts, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the civil wars in Myanmar and Sudan, and the Islamist insurgency in the Sahel. Continuous attacks against Hindus and other minorities in Bangaldesh following Sheikh Hasina's ouster sparked political debate. In November, intense clashes reignited in the Syrian civil war, culminating in the fall of Ba'athist Syria. In December, Bashar al-Assad fled the country, marking a dramatic shift in the conflict's trajectory.

The ongoing Israel–Hamas war has triggered regional spillovers, most prominently in Lebanon, where Israel launched an invasion in October following escalating clashes with Hezbollah. In the preceding month, Israel intensified its offensive against Hezbollah, employing explosive-laden communication devices and bombing its headquarters, resulting in the death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier in the year in July, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran. Additionally, the year witnessed increased activity by the Houthi movement, exacerbating a crisis in the Red Sea that has disrupted global shipping. The conflict has also sparked widespread protests against the war.

Here're top international events in 2024:

Five nations join BRICS: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became the BRICS members on January 1.

Kerman bombings: On January 3, an Islamic State double bomb blasts killed 94 people during a memorial event commemorating the assassination of Qasem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran. The bombing was carried out using two briefcase bombs placed at the entrance that were detonated remotely.

Bangladesh General Election: On January 7, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, won a fourth consecutive term amid protests by opposition parties and a large drop in voter turnout.

Japan's Moon Mission: On January 19, Japan became the 5th country to make a soft landing on the Moon. Other countries that achieved this feat are India, Russia, the United States, and China.

Malaysia gets its new king: On January 31, Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar ascended the throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

The Artificial Intelligence Act: World's first comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for artificial intelligence was passed by the European Union on March 13.

Vladimir Putin voted to power again: Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected for the fifth term in Russia with 87% of total votes polled in mid March.

2024 Hajj disaster: More than 1,300 people died due to extreme heatwave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in June.

Julian Assange's release: On June 24, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange left the United Kingdom after being freed from prison in a plea deal with the United States. He returned to his native Australia two days later.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza and its mission against islamic outfits: On April 1, Israel attacked the Iranian embassy in Damascus killing 16 people. On April 19, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran in response to Iran's missile and drone attacks on the nation. Amid the conflict, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed, along with seven other passengers and crew, in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan–Iran border on May 19. On July 30, Israel carried out an airstrike in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. On July 31, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated at his residence in Tehran. On September 20, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil and ten other senior leaders in Beirut following an intensification of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in the wake of the pager explosions that occurred earlier in the week. On September 27, the Israeli Air Force exploded the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, killing several people, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. On October 1, the Israel Defence Force invaded southern Lebanon, expanding its conflict against Hezbollah. Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles as a response to Israel's offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Bangladesh political turmoil: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following natiowide protests opposing quota system for government jobs, which was introduced by Sheik Mujibur Rahman soon after Bangladesh attained freedom. As per the rule, more than 50% of government jobs in the country were reserved for different sections of society, with 30% being set aside for the descendants of freedom fighters. Hasina had removed the quota following protests in 2018. However, in June 2024, the Bangladesh High Court reinstated this old quota system, triggering an outcry from students. The protests later spread across the country leading to Hasina's ouster. After Hasina's resignation, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office as Chief Adviser of an interim government.

Attacks sgainst Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh: Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh have been facing attacks after Hasina stepped down as Prime Minister and fled to India. The islamic radicals attacked Hindu temples, physically tortured Hindu men and women, set their houses and shops on fire. The same happened to Christian minority in Bangladesh forcing them to leave the country. According to reports, 2,200 cases of violence occured in Bangladesh since August.

Amid atrocities against Hindus, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a seer belonging to International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested from Dhaka airport on November 25 while travelling to Chattogram. He was charged for sedition in October after he led a rally in Chattogram, where he allegedly disrespected Bangaldesh's national flag. He was denied bail and and sent to prison on November 26. Recently, his bail hearing was postponed to January 2 as there was no lawyer to represent him in the court. ISKCON claimed that advocate Ramen Roy, who was defending Das in the court, was brutally attacked and admitted to a hospital where he is fighting for life. Not only Ramen Roy, lawyers who represented Das earlier too were attacked and had cases slapped against them.

Attack on Donald Trump: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot at close to his right ear on July 13 while campaigning for the elections at a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old gunman was shot dead by a sniper. Two months later in September, he escaped from another attack during a round of golf. According to media reports, he was the apparent target of another would-be assassin. The suspect was taken to police custody. Reports said that a man armed with an AK-47 rifle was waiting in the bushes while Trump played on his West Palm Beach golf course. The alert Secret Service agents spotted the alleged assailant, who opened fire.

Donald Trump back to power in the US: Donald Trump was elected for a second non-consecutive term on November 5. He won the election in the US to become the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump got 312 electoral college votes, while his rival, Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party could manage only 226.

Syrian civil war: President of Syria Bashar al-Assad left Damascus on December 8 after being ousted, ending his presidency and the Ba'athist Syria regime after a total of 61 years. The Syrian opposition formed the Syrian Transitional Government as a provisional government.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified after Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces was killed in an explosion outside his apartment building on December 17 in Moscow. A day before the incident, Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him.

