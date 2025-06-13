New Delhi: It is too early to determine the exact cause of the Ahmedabad plane crash, aviation experts said on Friday.

Ministry of Civil Aviation's former Joint Secretary, Dr Sanat Kaul, stressed that only a detailed investigation will uncover the real facts behind the tragedy.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Kaul described the incident as deeply tragic, pointing out that it has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives.

"Speculations are being made -- some are saying a bird might have hit the aircraft, or that there was a flap malfunction -- but in my opinion, it appears to be an engine failure, as the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff," he said.

Responding to questions about Boeing, Kaul noted that the company has faced scrutiny in recent years.

"The US Congress has investigated Boeing following multiple crashes involving the 737 Max. However, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is generally considered a reliable aircraft and has not reported such issues until now. So, only a proper probe will bring out the truth," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar called the incident "deeply disturbing and heartbreaking".

"I pay my respects to all those who lost their lives and express my heartfelt condolences to their families," he said.

Lazar pointed out that videos from the takeoff show that the pilot had issued a ‘Mayday’ call immediately after liftoff -- a clear sign of a serious emergency.

"This suggests a possible engine failure or a significant bird strike," he said, but added that all such assessments are preliminary only.

"The actual cause will only be known once the investigation is complete and the findings are made public," he said.

The Air India flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed on Thursday afternoon. There were 242 people on board.

