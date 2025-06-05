Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Gautam alias Sudhakar was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh today.

Sudhakar, a Central Committee member of the Maoists, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

The encounter took place in the National Park area of Bijapur. There were intelligence inputs regarding the presence of some senior Naxal cadres in the area.

Soon, a joint team of the District Reserved Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) launched a joint operation in the forested area.

Am exchange of fire ensued between the security forces and the Naxals. During the encounter, Sudhakar, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, was killed, reports said.

One AK-47 rifle along with arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.