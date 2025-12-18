New Delhi: E-visa facility under nine sub-categories is available to nationals of 171 countries for entry through 31 designated international airports and six major seaports, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said that to promote tourism, a total of 53 projects for Rs 2,208.27 crore are sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0).

As many as 36 projects for Rs 648.11 crore are sanctioned under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) initiative, he said.

Under these schemes, the funds are authorised by the Ministry of Tourism for the implementation of projects and are utilised by the concerned State/UT Implementing Agency.

He said the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry has been revamped as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist and destination-centric approach.

He said the Development/redevelopment of tourist destinations, including sites affected by natural disasters and the regulation of tourism in ecologically sensitive zones is undertaken by the respective State Government/Union Territory (UT) Administration.

Centre extends financial aid to states for development of tourism infra

The Ministry of Tourism, through its central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’ extends financial assistance to the State Governments/ UT Administrations for tourism infrastructure development in the country.

The central financial assistance is being extended according to guidelines and based on proposals / detailed project reports received from the States and UT Governments.

He said information on tourist destinations in the country is promoted through the Incredible India Digital Portal.

Also, the Ministry of Tourism has launched the Incredible India Content Hub on the revamped Incredible India digital portal (www.incredibleindia.gov.in), he said.

The Incredible India Content Hub is aimed to be a comprehensive digital repository of high-quality images, films, brochures and newsletters which can be easily accessed by the industry stakeholders (travel media, tour operators, travel agents) across the globe, required to amplify Incredible India in all their marketing and promotional efforts, he said.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Tourism also promotes tourism in India through various initiatives, including events, social media and campaigns.