Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government is in constant touch with the Nepalese authorities as information reaching here suggested that several tourists from the state were killed after a bus in which they were travelling plunged into Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district of Nepal.

The bus with 41 passengers, mostly from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, was plying from the tourist resort of Pokhara to the Nepal capital Kathmandu when it fell into a river on Friday morning.

Fadnavis in a post on X said that the Maharashtra Disaster Management Unit has been instructed to coordinate and Ministers from Jalgaon, Girish Mahajan and Anil Patil, are in constant contact with the Nepalese authorities.

"I offer heartfelt tributes to the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. According to initial information, it is known that these devotees are from Jalgaon district. The state government has immediately contacted the Nepal Embassy, and the Collector of Jalgaon is in constant contact with the Collector of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh on the Nepal border. A sub divisional officer along with the deputy superintendent of police will go to the Nepal border.

"Our officials are in constant touch to provide immediate medical facilities for the injured. We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh government to bring the bodies of the deceased to Maharashtra in coordination with the Nepal government. The Maharashtra Disaster Management Unit has also been instructed to coordinate and Ministers Girish Mahajan and Anil Patil are also in constant contact," said Fadnavis.

According to preliminary reports, an Indian tourist bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 metres into Marsyangdi river.

Mohan Thapa, District Police Chief, Kaski (Nepal), said while the 14 bodies were recovered from the river, 16 people have been rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.

At least 11 others are still missing and the Nepal Police as well as the army, along with other agencies, were conducting the search operation.

An army helicopter with the rescue team left for the spot in coordination with the Indian embassy at Kathmandu. The Nepal Police said they obtained the names of the tourists from hotel records, and are verifying them.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Patil said: "I have discussed the incident with the District Collector of the concerned village and also with the leaders of Uttar Pradesh. Relief work is going on. Also, the injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. There is so far not much information yet. But we are in touch with all the concerned authorities and the government machinery there."

(IANS)