New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Jafarpur Kalan, Dwarka on Friday, as strong winds and heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a tree on a tubewell room, killing four members of a family. The incident occurred during a sudden thunderstorm that swept parts of Delhi, prompting a red alert. According to officials, the tree fell due to gusty winds, crushing the small structure where a family had taken shelter. Jyoti and her three children were trapped under the debris.

Despite prompt efforts by rescue teams and the fire department, all four were declared dead upon arrival at Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Memorial Hospital in Jafarpur Kalan. Ajay, Jyoti’s husband and the father of the deceased children sustained minor injuries in the collapse. He has been discharged after receiving first aid. Ajay is the son of Phool Singh Kushwaha, a resident of the same locality. Emergency response teams acted swiftly following distress calls, with personnel from both the police and fire departments coordinating rescue efforts. Locals also assisted in the immediate aftermath, attempting to clear debris before professional teams arrived. This tragedy comes amid widespread disruptions across the national Capital caused by heavy downpours.

In South Delhi, waterlogging was reported on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Tughlaqabad, making commuting difficult for residents. In Sangam Vihar, Neem Chowk Road was severely flooded, further aggravating the traffic situation and adding to the chaos. Waterlogging at ITO, one of Delhi's busiest intersections, caused traffic disruption and inconvenience in parts of the city. The Delhi government has issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors during extreme weather events and avoid taking shelter under trees or unstable structures. Authorities are investigating the incident and have pledged support for the affected family. Relief efforts are ongoing as Delhi grapples with the impact of unseasonal weather.

(IANS)