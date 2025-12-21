Bhubaneswar: Train travel in India will become slightly costlier from December 26, 2025, as the Railway Ministry has announced a rationalisation of passenger fares. The ministry, however, clarified that the increase will be limited and aimed at meeting rising operational costs.

As per the new fare structure, there will be no increase in ticket prices for suburban services and monthly season tickets. Ordinary Class passengers travelling up to 215 km will also not face any fare hike.

Marginal rise in ticket price for longer journeys

For longer journeys, fares will go up marginally. In the Ordinary Class, travel beyond 215 km will attract an increase of 1 paise per km. Mail and Express trains in Non-AC categories will see a hike of 2 paise per km, while AC class passengers will also pay 2 paise more per km.

The Railway said the impact on passengers will be minimal. For instance, a passenger travelling 500 km in a Non-AC coach will have to pay only Rs 10 extra.

Rise in income for Railway expected

The fare rationalisation is expected to help the Railway earn around Rs 600 crore in additional revenue during the year. The ministry said the move comes at a time when railway operations have expanded significantly over the past decade, leading to higher expenditure on manpower and safety.

According to official figures, manpower costs have risen to about Rs 1.15 lakh crore, while pension expenses have touched Rs 60,000 crore. The total cost of operations has increased to Rs 2.63 lakh crore in 2024–25.

To manage these rising costs, the Railway is focusing on higher cargo loading along with a small adjustment in passenger fares. The ministry said these steps have helped improve safety and operational efficiency, noting that India has become the second-largest cargo-carrying railway system in the world.

The Railway also highlighted the successful operation of over 12,000 trains during the recent festive season as an example of improved efficiency. It added that efforts will continue to contain costs while meeting the social responsibility of affordable travel.