New Delhi: Welcoming the Union government's decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that "it is a tribute to the freedom struggle". He also criticised Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, over his statement against reservation during his recent visit to the US.

"Rahul Gandhi has been a good friend. I have been associated with him for many years. I was unaware that Rahul Gandhi would speak against reservation during his visit to the United States... His comments have violated the Constitution," Union Minister Athawale told reporters on Friday in Delhi. The Congress leader was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that Andaman and Nicobar Island's capital, Port Blair, has been renamed as "Sri Vijaya Puram". Amit Shah said that the earlier name of the city had a colonial legacy, while the new name symbolises the victory achieved in the freedom struggle.

"Inspired by the vision of PM Narendra Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as 'Sri Vijaya Puram'. While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same," the Home Minister posted on X. "Andaman & Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in our freedom struggle and history. The island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations. It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," he added.

(IANS)