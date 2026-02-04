Kolkata: A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The pilot suspected that one of the engines had caught fire in mid-air. Following this, permission was requested for an emergency landing at NSCBI airport in Kolkata.

Sources at the airport said that the aircraft landed at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving permission. The plane was carrying 236 passengers, the pilot and several crew members. All are reported to be safe, although the passengers were reportedly panicked.

According to sources, Flight THY-727 had departed from Kathmandu in Nepal, bound for Istanbul in Turkey. Shortly after take-off, the pilot suddenly noticed indications of a mechanical malfunction.

He suspected that the right engine of the aircraft had caught fire. At that time, the plane was near Kolkata. The pilot immediately contacted Kolkata airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC). After explaining the problem and his suspicions, the decision was made to make an emergency landing.

After landing, the passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft. The director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport stated that the aircraft is currently at Kolkata airport and is undergoing inspection.

The aircraft's engine is being examined, and arrangements will be made to transport the passengers to their destination on another flight. The airline has not yet commented on the incident.

