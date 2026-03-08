Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police, on Sunday, claimed that they have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, who were accused of killing 'anti-India' leader and Inqilab Moncho spokesperson, Sharif Osman Hadi, in December last year.



According to a statement issued by the West Bengal Police, the two arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karum Masud and Alamgir Hossain.

The duo have been arrested from the India-Bangladesh border area under Bongaon sub-division in the North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Police said in a statement.

"There was secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes, including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India, and were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bangaon with the intention of returning into Bangladesh when an opportunity arises," the statement added, a copy of which is available with IANS.

"Acting on this information, a raid was conducted, and two Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted, namely Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37), a resident of Bangladesh's Patuakhali, and Alamgir Hossain (34), resident of Dhaka, from the area of Bongaon in the intervening night of March 7-8, 2026," the statement said.

As per the state, preliminary investigation had revealed that Rahul and Alamgir Hossain had committed the murder of Osman Hadi, a Bangladesh political activist, and then fled .

"They illegally entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India and finally came to West Bengal's Bongaon, with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh," the statement added.

A specific case has been registered in this regard, and the two arrested persons have been sent to police custody, on their production before the concerned court on Sunday. Further investigation into the matter is on.