Patna: Two teenagers were killed in Bihar's West Champaran district after being hit by the Amrit Bharat Express while recording a video reel near a railway track, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the Bettiah–Narkatiaganj railway line, between Gulab Nagar railway crossing and Sathi railway station, near railway pillar number 234/31.

Confirming the incident, Sathi railway station superintendent Santosh Kumar said that the Amrit Bharat Express was travelling from Muzaffarpur to Narkatiaganj. At the same time, a military train was approaching on a parallel track from Narkatiaganj towards Muzaffarpur.

“Two young boys were standing close to the railway tracks and making a video reel on their mobile phones. As trains approached simultaneously from both directions, they panicked and could not react in time. In the process, both were hit by the Amrit Bharat Express,” Santosh Kumar said.

Both teenagers died on the spot, officials said. Following the incident, a large crowd of local residents gathered at the site, leading to chaos and distress in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Salman Alam (16), a resident of Dharmpur Sathi village, and Alamgir Alam (16), a resident of Bhedihari village under the Purushottampur police station area.

Railway officials said a memo has been sent to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bettiah, and an investigation has been initiated.

“After receiving information about the incident, necessary intimation was given to the GRP. A thorough investigation is underway. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, and further legal action is being taken,” Santosh Kumar added.

“We have urged people to avoid venturing near railway tracks, especially in the morning and evening hours, as visibility is considerably low due to fog in winters,” he added.