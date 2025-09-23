Indore: Two persons were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a three-storey building suddenly collapsed in Indore’s Ranipura near Daulatganj locality, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The building, located on Jawahar Marg, crumbled on Monday night around 9.30 p.m., sending shockwaves through one of the city’s busiest localities. Rescue teams rushed to the scene, battling darkness and debris to pull survivors from the wreckage.

Among the deceased were Alfia, a 20-year-old woman, and her uncle, Faimuddin Ansari. Both were found under the rubble and declared dead at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, where all the injured were admitted. The injured include: a three-month-old baby girl named Yasira and a seven-year-old boy, Nabi Ahmad. Other victims include Altaf (28), Rafi Uddin (60), Sabista Ansari (28), Sabiuddin (62), Salma Bi (45), Alia Ansari (23), Shahida Ansari (55), Aminuddin (40), Afreen (32), and Mohammad Ahmad. Doctors at MYH reported that while most of the injured are stable, they remain under close observation. Four of the injured persons are in critical condition, said Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of MGM Medical College.

The building, reportedly eight to ten years old, had shown signs of structural distress for some time. Residents had raised concerns about cracks in the walls and falling plaster, but no action was taken. According to other sources, the basement of the house had been waterlogged for years, with stagnant water gradually eroding the foundation. Though the basement was sealed off, the accumulated water continued to weaken the structure over time, ultimately leading to the sudden collapse. The incident is being linked to a longstanding family dispute, as none of the brothers took responsibility for draining the water, which is now believed to have directly contributed to the tragedy.

The front portion had recently been renovated, while the rear remained dangerously unstable. On Monday evening, only a few people were inside, which neighbours say prevented more loss of lives. Some of those trapped managed to make phone calls from beneath the debris, helping rescuers locate them, said police officials. One injured man reported his leg was stuck, but said he was otherwise safe. Reaching the narrow lanes of Daulatganj proved challenging for rescuers and ambulances, forcing them to carry the injured on stretchers through congested alleys to Jawahar Marg, where ambulances were stationed to transport them to the MY hospital.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, District Collector Shivam Verma, and Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh were present at the site, coordinating efforts and ensuring medical aid reached the victims promptly. The building belonged to Mustakeen Ansari and housed four families, totalling around 15 residents. According to Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, 14 people were trapped, and of them, 12 have been rescued.

The remaining two were located and pulled out after a five-hour operation. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the building’s condition and the failure to act on prior complaints. For now, the focus remains on treating the injured and supporting the affected families.

(IANS)