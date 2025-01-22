Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In yet another success, the security personnel recovered bodies of two more Maoists in Gariaband district today.

The security personnel also recovered arms and ammunition including one AK 47 automatic from the spot.

The joint operation of the Chhattisgarh Police, STF, Gariaband Special Group, COBRA and CRPF has been going on in the area to flush out Maoists. Gariaband SP Nikhil Ashok Kumar Rakhecha is leading the anti-Maoist operation in Gariaband.

Yesterday, at least 14 Maoists inclduing six women were killed in a joint inter-state operation in the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

The Central Committee member of Naxalites Jairam alias Chalpati was among the Maoists who were killed in the encounter in Gariaband. He was carrying a bounty of ₹1 Crore.

A large haul of automatic and other weapons including INSAS, SLR were recovered.