New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026.

Several policy decisions announced in the budget are expected to reduce the prices of some items. The government has provided relief to cancer patients by removing basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs and medicines. This move is intended to lower treatment costs.

Customs duty has also been waived on imports for nuclear power projects up to 2035.

However, income taxpayers did not get any relief, as there were no announcements on tax rebates or changes in the standard deduction, which many had expected.

What gets cheaper?

Overseas tourism packages

Foreign education

Cancer drugs

Alcoholic liquor scrap and certain minerals

Footwear

Energy transition equipment

Leather goods

Microwave ovens

TV equipment

Cameras

Video games' manufacturing parts

Imports of goods for nuclear power projects till 2035

What gets costlier?

Income tax misreporting - Penalty equal to 100 per cent of the tax amount

Non-disclosure of movable assets

Stock options and futures trading

Coal

Coffee and vending machines