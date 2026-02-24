New Delhi: During the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Narendra Modi, a proposal to alter the name of the state of Kerala to “Keralam” was approved.

Following the Cabinet’s approval, the President of India will refer the proposed legislation — the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 — to the Kerala Legislative Assembly to seek its views, as required under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India.

After receiving the Assembly’s opinion, the Government of India will take further steps. The President’s recommendation will then be obtained to introduce the Bill in Parliament to formally change the state’s name from “Kerala” to “Keralam.”

The Kerala Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a resolution on June 24, 2024, seeking the change in the state’s name.

Article 3 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to alter the names of existing states through legislation. However, any such Bill can be introduced in Parliament only on the recommendation of the President. Additionally, if the proposal affects the name, area, or boundaries of a state, the President must first refer the Bill to the concerned state legislature to seek its views within a specified timeframe.

The final decision on the name change will be taken by Parliament after completion of the constitutional process.