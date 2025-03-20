Patna: A dispute over the tap water between two nephews of Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai turned violent leading to the death of one of them in Parbatta village of Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Acting on information regarding the firing between two brothers, a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Preliminary investigations found that Vishwajeet Yadav died on the spot while his brother Jayjeet Yadav was critically injured.

Vidhwajeet and Jayjeet are sons of Raghunandan Yadav, Nityanand Rai's brother-in-law.

Navgachiya SP Prerna Kumar confirmed that the brothers had a long-standing strained relationship, which escalated and led to the violent incident.

The argument intensified when Vishwajeet brought a gun from home to attack Jayjeet. Vishwajeet shot at Jayjeet but the latter managed to snatch the gun, leading to a violent scuffle.

Eventually, Jayjeet shot Vishwajeet in the head. The family members of Jayjeet rushed him to a private hospital in Bhagalpur.

Jayjeet sustained a gunshot injury in his stomach and his condition is said to be critical.

Vishwajeet's mother also sustained a gunshot injury on her hand.

An FIR has been registered at Parbatta police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have recovered the body of Vishwajeet and sent it for the post-mortem at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. We have also deployed a police team in the village to prevent any escalations. We are also taking statements of eyewitnesses," Prerna said.

"Police are waiting for the recovery of Vishwajeet's mother. She will throw some more light on this incident," Prerna said.

Further details are awaited.

(IANS)