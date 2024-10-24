Lucknow: In preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, to be held in Prayagraj in January, the Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up security measures with the deployment of over 6,000 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel across the city and along the riverbanks.

Additionally, 10 flood companies will be stationed along the rivers to ensure the safety of devotees.

The UP Police, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, has launched an intensive training programme called 'Sankalp Training Pandal' at Parade Ground, Prayagraj.

The initiative, operating under the motto 'Surakhsha Aapki, Sankalp Humara', focuses not only on security but also on the soft skills and gender sensitisation of police personnel. The first phase of this training, involving two batches, spans 21 days and will run until December.

The police training programme emphasises polite interactions with devotees, assisting them with directions, parking, transport, and accommodations. Special attention is being given to handling interactions with sadhus and sanyasis attending the fair.

Additionally, police officers are receiving training on using AI technology and the Bhashini app, which is capable of translating multiple languages, to communicate effectively with foreign tourists and visitors from across the country. Chatbot technology is also being introduced to provide devotees with real-time assistance.

The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13 and continue for 45 days, attracting millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. Extensive infrastructure development is underway, including the construction of railway overbridges and road widening projects to manage the large influx of devotees.

Speaking to IANS, Paras Ram Pandey, RM Roadways, outlined the state's transport plans, noting that approximately 7,000 buses will be deployed statewide for the event. In the Varanasi region alone, 320 buses have been scheduled, including 35 Janrath AC buses, to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims.

He mentioned that additional services will be provided as needed, with buses operating 24 hours a day to accommodate the crowds.

Amid the preparations, CM Yogi has also directed that special attention be given to beautifying the Sangam riverside and renovating the Bada Hanuman Temple, considered the protector deity of Prayagraj, further enhancing the religious significance and appeal of the event.

(IANS)