New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, bringing the 2024 exam cycle to a close. The cycle included the written exam conducted in September 2024, followed by the personality test/interviews held between January and April 2025.

This year, a total of 1009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and various Central Services under Group A and B.

Shakti Dubey has topped the list, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE 2025. Harshita Goyal followed closely at Rank 2, while Dongre Archit Parag achieved Rank 3.

Odisha's Ritika Rath has bagged Rank 48, securing her position among the top 50 candidates in the country.

Category-wise Selection:

General: 335 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 109 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 318 candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC): 160 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 87 candidates

Additionally, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities have been selected under various Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. The UPSC has also maintained a reserve list of 230 candidates for potential future appointments.