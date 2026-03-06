Bhubaneswar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri emerging as the top rank holder.

A total of 958 candidates have successfully cleared the prestigious examination for appointments to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Top Rankers of UPSC CSE 2025

According to the results released by the UPSC, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first rank in the examination.

He was followed by Rajeshwari Suve M at the second position and Akansh Dhull at the third position.

Category-wise Selection

Out of the 958 candidates recommended for appointment, 317 belong to the general category, 104 to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 306 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 158 to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 73 to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Exam and Interview Timeline

The Civil Services Examination 2025 was conducted by the UPSC in August 2025, while the Personality Test (interview) rounds were held between December 2025 and February 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the final merit list on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at www.upsc.gov.in.