Bengaluru: Despite repeated appeals by the Karnataka government urging students not to take extreme steps following the announcement of results of the Second Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 Board Exams-1, five girl students have reportedly died by suicide across the state, upset over their exam performance. The incidents have been reported from Mysuru, Ballari, Davanagere, Haveri districts, and Bengaluru city in the last 24 hours.

According to preliminary information, Ishwarya, a student of the Government PU College in the Vontikoppal locality of Mysuru, ended her life. Vijayalaxmi Siriguppada, a Class 12 student from Agasanuru in Siraguppa taluk of Ballari district, also died by suicide, reportedly due to her exam results. Krupa, a 2nd PUC science student from Davanagere, took the extreme step after learning that she had failed in her first attempt. Kavya Basappa Lamani from the Hamsabhavi police station limits in Haveri district also ended her life following the announcement of the results, as she had not passed the exams. Another case was reported from the Vidyaranyapura police station limits in Bengaluru. A girl student ended her life a few hours before the board exam results were announced on Tuesday. Police stated that she took the extreme step fearing the outcome of her results.

The incident occurred at her apartment in Sapthagiri Layout. More details are awaited as investigations into these incidents continue. To assure students, who have not made it, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa had stated while announcing the results, “This is the result of the first examination. Two more rounds of exams will be held for students who haven’t passed. Our department has made the decision to hold three exams for students. We are not declaring any student as failed.” “We are only announcing the results of the passed candidates. Since the exam process is still ongoing, students have the opportunity to appear for the second and third attempts. Once the entire process is complete, the final result percentages will be updated accordingly,” he emphasised. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also appealed, “To the students who have not cleared the exams, do not give in to disappointment or anxiety, and please don’t take any hasty decisions.

Life is much bigger, and there will certainly be another chance to face the exam and pass with better marks. Do not let despair take over -- stay calm and composed.” However, the incidents of suicides occurred even after the proactive measure by the Karnataka Education department raised concerns. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results for Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) or Class 12 Board Exams-1 on Tuesday.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa declared that the overall pass percentage was 73.45 per cent, with 4.68 lakh students passing the board exams out of 6.37 lakh who appeared. The department has taken a decision to officially declare the candidates as failed only after the third attempt.

(IANS)