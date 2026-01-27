Washington: The United States and India have launched a new joint mechanism to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, officials said.

The inaugural meeting of the US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group was held in Washington from January 20 to 21, according to a White House statement issued Monday.

Sara Carter, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, opened the meeting. She said President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a commitment to stronger security cooperation and the eradication of narco-terrorism.

“The drug crisis is now a core national security priority,” Carter said. “This Executive Working Group leverages the bilateral partnership to protect families while also supporting legitimate industries.”

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, said India gives the highest priority to addressing the threat from narcotics trafficking. He said this includes tackling the diversion of precursor chemicals used to produce illicit drugs.

Kwatra said India is working to balance strong enforcement with the facilitation of legitimate trade, including lawful pharmaceutical activity.

The working group is led by Acting ONDCP Deputy Director Debbie Seguin on the US side and Monika Ashish Batra, Deputy Director General of India’s Narcotics Control Bureau, on the Indian side.

Officials from both countries said the group is focused on delivering tangible and measurable outcomes to advance counter-narcotics cooperation.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral efforts to dismantle the illegal production and trafficking of illicit drugs and their precursor chemicals. They said these activities threaten communities in both countries.

The two governments emphasized a whole-of-government approach. They said better coordination among agencies and across governments is needed to address the drug threat.

Officials also stressed the importance of securing the pharmaceutical supply chain. They said efforts to prevent diversion must be consistent with national rules and regulations and should not disrupt legitimate industries.

The meeting built on recent joint operations that targeted illicit narcotics trafficking networks, the statement said.

US and Indian officials described the talks as a sign of their shared and enduring commitment to addressing the global drug challenge.

They said the new working group reflects a broader effort to promote safety and public health in both countries.

The initiative comes as governments worldwide face growing challenges from synthetic drugs and the misuse of precursor chemicals.

US-India security cooperation has expanded in recent years, covering areas such as counterterrorism and law enforcement coordination.

Counter-narcotics efforts have become an increasingly important part of that partnership, especially as drug trafficking networks operate across borders and link to organized crime and terrorism.