New Delhi: At least 50 civilians, eight jawans and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) are still missing after a cloudburst triggered flash flood and landslides in Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early this week.

After the cloudburst in the Dharali region near Harsil on August 5, the area remains largely inaccessible, with key road links at Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali severely damaged.

Besides, around 180–200 tourists were stranded in Gangotri.

The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are providing the stranded tourists with food, medical aid, and shelter.

Restoration efforts are underway, but weather and terrain challenges persist.

According to the Army, tourists were being evacuated from Nelong helipad on return sorties. The Military helipad at Harsil is fully operational.

Nelong helipad is functional and connected by road to Gangotri, enabling smoother movement of tourists and relief personnel.

However, the Dharali civil helipad remains non-operational due to a mudslide.

The Army, in close coordination with civil authorities and other agencies, has ramped up Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

With roads cut off and communication disrupted due to multiple landslides, the Army is working around the clock to rescue stranded civilians, provide medical aid, and restore vital connectivity.

More than 225 Army personnel, including engineers, medics, and rescue specialists, have been deployed on the ground.

A Reeco Radar team is already active in Tekla, with a second team being inducted.

Army officials said that search and rescue dogs have also been deployed in key sectors to aid in locating survivors and missing personnel.

Air assets are now positioned for intensive support.

Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters at Jolly Grant Airport have been deployed to airlift troops and evacuate civilians as weather permits.

Five civilian helicopters, operating from Sahastradhara, have been ferrying personnel and supplies across Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil, in close coordination with SDRF.

An ad-hoc aviation base is being established at the Matli Helipad (ITBP) to expedite helicopter missions, officials added.

According to the Army, 70 civilians have been rescued so far, three casualties have been reported, and over 50 people are still missing (as per civil authorities).

The Army said nine Army personnel and 3 civilians have been airlifted to Dehradun, three seriously injured civilians transported to AIIMS Rishikesh by road, and eight others are receiving care at the District Hospital, Uttarkashi.

The bodies of the two deceased civilians have been recovered.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Dharali to assess the situation and review the response efforts.

Chief of Staff, Central Command, is working closely with HQ Central Air Command to coordinate helicopter deployments.

