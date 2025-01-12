

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): Five people were killed and more than 15 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday.

Relief and rescue operations are underway.

After getting information about the incident, police officers immediately reached the spot. Rescue operation has been started by the administration. The process of rescuing the injured is going on. With the help of police and local people, the injured have been admitted to the District Hospital Pauri.

According to preliminary information, the private bus went out of control and fell about 100 metres below the road.

The bus lost control and fell into a ditch near Satyakhal on the road from Pauri city to Central School. After falling, it hit a tree and stopped. Tough the bus was completely mangled.

There were a large number of passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary investigation, slippery road and high speed of the vehicle are believed to be the cause of the accident. Five persons have been confirmed dead in the accident while more than 15 people have been reported injured.

On the spot, SDRF, local police administration force and local people are helping in rescue and relief operations.

(IANS)