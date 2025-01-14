Bangalore: Distinguished Scientist V. Narayanan has assumed charge of Secretary, the Department of Space, Chairman of the Space Commission and Chairman of ISRO this afternoon succeeding S Somnath.

Narayanan has served as Director, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), one of the major Centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As the LPSC Director, he supervised the development of Liquid, Semi-Cryogenic and Cryogenic Propulsion Stages for Launch Vehicles, Chemical and Electric Propulsion Systems for Satellites, Control Systems for Launch Vehicles and Transducer development for propulsion system health monitoring.

He was also the Chairman of the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) of Gaganyaan programme.

Narayanan, who is a Rocket and Spacecraft Propulsion Expert, joined ISRO in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in January, 2018.

V Narayanan, hailing from a humble family background, completed his M. Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur where he was awarded a Silver Medal for achieving the first rank in M. Tech programme. He has also been honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and the Life Fellowship Award 2023 by IIT, Kharagpur.

He started his career, initially with TI Diamond Chain Ltd, Madras Rubber Factory, BHEL, Trichy and BHEL, Ranipet for one and half years before joining ISRO in 1984.

In ISRO, he has completed 40 years of meritorious service including seven years as the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

When India was denied the Cryogenic Technology for GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, he designed the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, contributed for establishing the necessary infrastructure / test facilities, testing and qualification and completing the development of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and making it operational.

His M.Tech thesis work and Ph.D. work were employed in the cryogenic propulsion systems development.

The development of Cryogenic Propulsion Systems made India one among six countries to have this capability and ensured self-reliance in Launch Vehicle.

He was the Chairman of the National Level Expert Committee which pinpointed the reasons for Chandrayaan-2 hard landing and recommended necessary improvements which eventually contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and made India as the first country to soft-land near south-pole of Moon.