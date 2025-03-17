Nagpur: Amid raging controversy over the demolition of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave situated at Sambhajinagar, violent clashes broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur on Monday.

The police sources said that some organisations had staged a protest in Nagpur this afternoon. They were protesting at the District Collector's office when a minor dispute took place between two groups. It was resolved shortly.

However, later a large group reached Shivaji Chowk between 7 and 7.30 p.m. and started shouting slogans. They were angry about the protest in the afternoon. As the sloganeering started, another group in the area also started shouting slogans. The police rushed to the spot to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.

However, tension prevailed as both the groups were shouting slogans and they were pushed back from Shivaji Chowk towards Chitnis Park. The police sources said some of the group members pelted stones at the police who were deployed in large numbers from the Bhaldarpura area beyond Chitnis Park in the city. The police tried to control the situation by using force, but since large stones were being thrown towards them they used tear gas shells. Some cars have been damaged in this stone pelting while a few others have been put on fire.

Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to the citizens of Nagpur to fully cooperate with the administration. “We are constantly in touch with the police administration and the citizens should cooperate with them. Nagpur is a city that loves peace and shares in each other’s happiness and sorrow. This has been a permanent tradition in Nagpur. In such a situation, do not believe in any rumours and fully cooperate with the administration,” he said in his appeal.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also appealed to the citizens to help the administration maintain law and order. He has also urged not to believe in rumours.

The Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also appealed to the Nagpur citizens to maintain peace and ensure that no untoward incident occurs.

“Nagpur is a very peaceful city but it has been attacked by organisations supporting the ruling party. All this has happened because of ministers in the cabinet who made absurd statements. The chief minister should immediately remove these ministers from the cabinet. The government is deliberately trying to spread hatred and incite conflict between the two communities,” he alleged.

(IANS)