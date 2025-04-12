New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to carry out a 'Shobha Yatra' in the Jahangirpuri area of the national Capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The decision, according to the Delhi Police, came "in view of the sensitivity and its ramifications on law & order and security scenario in the area." In an official statement, the police said, "Your request to grant permission for the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 12.04.2025 from 12:00 PM onward commencing from A-Block to K-Block, Jahangirpuri, was considered but keeping in view the sensitivity and its ramifications on law & order and the security scenario in the area, the same could not be acceded to."

However, the police allowed celebrations to take place within the premises of the temple in the locality. "However, you may have the celebration in the temple premises," it added. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure following announcements by several Hindu organisations expressing their intention to hold religious processions in the area. To avert any untoward incident, Delhi Police has already deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) units along with additional personnel in Jahangirpuri. Earlier, the police had granted conditional permission for a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in the area, limiting the number of participants to 500, with strict guidelines prohibiting weapons and mandating a fixed route. The procession was to take place under tight surveillance. Security concerns in the area remain high due to the violent incident that occurred during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022.

Back then, communal clashes broke out during a procession, leading to stone pelting, arson, and even gunfire. At least eight police personnel and several devotees were injured in the violence. Following the 2022 incident, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against 45 individuals, alleging that the violence was premeditated. The investigation linked the riots to the earlier CAA-NRC protests and the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. In total, 44 individuals were arrested, along with two minors who were taken into custody. With Jahangirpuri remaining on high alert, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure peace and communal harmony during the religious occasion.

(IANS)