Bengaluru: Following the surfacing of alleged sex videos purportedly showing DGP K. Ramachandra Rao romancing with a woman at his office, the Congress-led government on Tuesday suspended him pending inquiry. The senior IPS officer has also been directed not to leave headquarters without the permission of the state government.

The order stated, "The videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K. Ramachandra Rao, DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), has acted in an obscene manner, which is unbecoming of a government servant and also causing embarrassment to the government. Whereas, the state government has examined the said matter referred above, and is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and the state government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place DGP Ramachandra Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry."

The order further states that, "In the circumstances explained in the preamble, now therefore, in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1) (a) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Ramachandra Rao, DGP, DCRE is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry. During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the headquarters, under any circumstances, without the written permission of the state government."

It may be recalled that in a major embarrassment to the Karnataka Police Department, purported videos showing objectionable behaviour by jailed actress Ranya Rao’s stepfather and Karnataka DGP K. Ramachandra Rao with a woman inside his office while in uniform went viral on Monday.

The videos have circulated widely on social media, raising serious concerns.

The videos purportedly showed Ramachandra Rao inside his official chamber, engaging in objectionable conduct with a woman.

In one clip, he is seen kissing the woman while seated in uniform in his office. In another video, he is seen inside his office in a suit and engaging in similar conduct in front of the Indian flag and the Police Department’s emblem displayed in his chamber. The woman was also seen cooperating with him.

Responding to the purported videos, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao said the clips that surfaced and went viral on social media are “manipulated”.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Rao said, “These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard.”

Earlier, the Karnataka government had placed Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling case. He was taken back recently.

He is alleged to have joined hands with Ranya Rao in gold smuggling. The government had ordered a probe against Rao in this connection and sought a report.

Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her stepfather Rao’s name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials.

Reacting to allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving Karnataka DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said no officer is above the law and that disciplinary action would be initiated if required.

He made the statement while answering questions from the media in Belagavi.

"An inquiry would be conducted into the matter, and disciplinary action would be initiated against the DGP if required. No senior officer is above the law," the Chief Minister said.